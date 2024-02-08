English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Teja Sajja's HanuMan Beats Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Merry Christmas At Box Office

Besides recording a considerable growth in figures in Hindi market, HanuMan has also registered jump in Telugu market collections on day 2.

Republic Entertainment Desk
HanuMan
HanuMan-Merry Christmas posters | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prasanth Varma’s Telugu superhero movie HanuMan has registered amazing growth at the box office, both in Telugu and Hindi markets. After opening with a Rs 2.1 crore figure for its Hindi version, Hanuman witnessed 85% growth on day 2 as it collected 3.9 crore on day 2. With such a steep rise, HanuMan has now raced past Merry Christmas, the other big Hindi release this week.

HanuMan poster | Image: Instagram/Prasanth Varma

Merry Christmas’ jump not as high as HanuMan

HanuMan’s Hindi nett collections now stand at Rs 6 crore. While Merry Christmas too showed a considerable jump in its collections after positive reviews, it’s jump was not as big as HanuManMerry Christmas, which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in the lead, earned 3.1 crore nett on day 2 in Hindi version, taking its total collections to Rs 5.3 crore. 

A still from Merry Christmas | Image: IMDb

Will HanuMan overtake Guntur Kaaram as well?

Meanwhile, HanuMan has been recording great numbers in Telugu markets as well. The film’s Telugu nett collections now stand at 18 crores. Considering the rate of growth in collections registered by the film, it remains to see whether HanuMan can inch close to Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, which saw a massive decline in collections on day 2. After opening to a figure of 42 crore nett, Guntur Kaaram earned 13.8 crore nett on Saturday. 

Guntur Kaaram file image | Image: Pinterest

HanuMan was produced on an estimated budget of 35 crores. Prasanth Verma and Teja Sajja had previously collaborated on films like Adbhutam and the high-concept movie Zombie Reddy. Besides Teja Sajja, Hanu Man also stars popular actors like Amritha Iyer, Vennela Kishore and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement