Prasanth Varma’s Telugu superhero movie HanuMan has registered amazing growth at the box office, both in Telugu and Hindi markets. After opening with a Rs 2.1 crore figure for its Hindi version, Hanuman witnessed 85% growth on day 2 as it collected 3.9 crore on day 2. With such a steep rise, HanuMan has now raced past Merry Christmas, the other big Hindi release this week.

Merry Christmas’ jump not as high as HanuMan

HanuMan’s Hindi nett collections now stand at Rs 6 crore. While Merry Christmas too showed a considerable jump in its collections after positive reviews, it’s jump was not as big as HanuMan. Merry Christmas, which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in the lead, earned 3.1 crore nett on day 2 in Hindi version, taking its total collections to Rs 5.3 crore.

Will HanuMan overtake Guntur Kaaram as well?

Meanwhile, HanuMan has been recording great numbers in Telugu markets as well. The film’s Telugu nett collections now stand at 18 crores. Considering the rate of growth in collections registered by the film, it remains to see whether HanuMan can inch close to Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram, which saw a massive decline in collections on day 2. After opening to a figure of 42 crore nett, Guntur Kaaram earned 13.8 crore nett on Saturday.

HanuMan was produced on an estimated budget of 35 crores. Prasanth Verma and Teja Sajja had previously collaborated on films like Adbhutam and the high-concept movie Zombie Reddy. Besides Teja Sajja, Hanu Man also stars popular actors like Amritha Iyer, Vennela Kishore and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.