Advertisement

Teja Sajja who played the lead in the recent hit film HanuMan has revealed a chilling anecdote of his experience while shooting the fantasy-mythological movie. Amid the film's success and widespread acclaim, Teja expressed his fear of dying while performing risky stunts for the production.

Teja said that he had thought of dying while performing stunts in HanuMan

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Teja disclosed that due to production constraints, they were unable to hire a stunt double which compelled him to undertake all dangerous sequences himself. When asked about his deepest concerns during the shoot, Teja confessed, "Deep down? That I might die someday while doing the action sequences."

The actor detailed the challenges faced during filming and said, "We were doing very risky stunts. Because of the resources that we had, and the constraints that we had, we didn’t have any body double or head replacement shots. All the stunts that you see in the film are done by me. So there were many such occasions where I pushed myself to the edge but as I said, it’s all worth it."

Advertisement

When HanuMan director also addressed the difficulties they faced

Directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan made its debut on the Makar Sankranti weekend. Despite facing stiff competition from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, the film garnered immense success in the Telugu states and gained momentum nationwide after its initial release.

Advertisement

In a previous conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Prasanth shared insights into the dangerous situations encountered during filming. Varma recalled instances where Teja and other actors narrowly escaped potentially fatal accidents. One such incident involved a snake, described as a "nallatraju" (cobra) in Telugu, which went unnoticed by the crew during a shoot. Varma admitted, "If it had bitten him, he would have died. But nothing of that sort happened."