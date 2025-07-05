Republic World
Updated 5 July 2025 at 10:20 IST

Thammudu Box Office Collection Day 1: Nithiin's Worst Opener In 10 Years Mints Just ₹2 Crore

Thammudu has emerged as Nithiin's lowest day 1 grosser in a decade, collecting less than his previous flops like Robinhood, Extra Ordinary Man, Macherla Niyojakavargam, Check and more.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Thammudu stars Nithiin as an archer
Thammudu stars Nithiin as an archer | Image: X

Thammudu Box Office Collection Day 1: Nithiin's latest film Thammudu has turned out to be a big disappointment for him at the box office. As the film received poor reviews, the same was reflected in its theatre footfalls. In the post-Covid era, the actor has been struggling to give a hit and his string of flops continue with Thammudu.

Directed by Venu Sriram, the Telugu action drama is made on a reported budget of ₹130 crore, thus making recovery after a poor start a herculean task.

Thammudu emerges as a new low in Nithiin's career

Since Bheeshma in 2020, which was a clear hit, Nithiin hasn’t delivered a hit. Films like Check, Rang De, Macherla Niyojakavargam, Extra Ordinary Man, and Robinhood have all struggled at the box office and fared below par. With Thammudu, Nithiin's career has hit a new low. 

Nithiin plays an archer in Thammudu | Image: YouTube screengrab

His latest has emerged as his lowest day 1 grosser in a decade. Thammudu earned ₹2 crore, less than Robinhood (₹2.3 crore), Extra Ordinary Man (₹2.5 crore), Macherla Niyojakavargam (₹6.25 crore), Check (₹3.37 crore), Gaddalakonda Ganesh (₹7.2 crore) and the actor's other releases since 2025.

Thammudu is a survival thriller

Nithiin plays a mysterious archer Jai in Thammudu. The story revolves around the bond between a brother-sister duo and how strong their relationship will be when different difficult situations rock their lives. Jai shares a broken bond with his sister (Laya) and lives with the regret. Jai begins the search for his estranged sister with Chitra's (Varsha) help while navigating unexpected dangers. 

