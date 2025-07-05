Thammudu Box Office Collection Day 1: Nithiin's Worst Opener In 10 Years Mints Just ₹2 Crore

Updated 5 July 2025 at 10:20 IST
Thammudu Box Office Collection Day 1: Nithiin's latest film Thammudu has turned out to be a big disappointment for him at the box office. As the film received poor reviews, the same was reflected in its theatre footfalls. In the post-Covid era, the actor has been struggling to give a hit and his string of flops continue with Thammudu.
Directed by Venu Sriram, the Telugu action drama is made on a reported budget of ₹130 crore, thus making recovery after a poor start a herculean task.
Since Bheeshma in 2020, which was a clear hit, Nithiin hasn’t delivered a hit. Films like Check, Rang De, Macherla Niyojakavargam, Extra Ordinary Man, and Robinhood have all struggled at the box office and fared below par. With Thammudu, Nithiin's career has hit a new low.
His latest has emerged as his lowest day 1 grosser in a decade. Thammudu earned ₹2 crore, less than Robinhood (₹2.3 crore), Extra Ordinary Man (₹2.5 crore), Macherla Niyojakavargam (₹6.25 crore), Check (₹3.37 crore), Gaddalakonda Ganesh (₹7.2 crore) and the actor's other releases since 2025.
Nithiin plays a mysterious archer Jai in Thammudu. The story revolves around the bond between a brother-sister duo and how strong their relationship will be when different difficult situations rock their lives. Jai shares a broken bond with his sister (Laya) and lives with the regret. Jai begins the search for his estranged sister with Chitra's (Varsha) help while navigating unexpected dangers.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 5 July 2025 at 10:20 IST