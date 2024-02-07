Advertisement

Team Thandel has just wrapped up filming for a key schedule in the film. To commemorate the same, the production house for the film, Geetha Arts, has shared a series of behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the film. The photos in question, reveal film leads Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's looks from the movie.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's looks from Thandel revealed



Team #Thandel wraps up a schedule in the beautiful scenic village ❤️



The primary cast took part in this schedule where key scenes were shot in port & villages ⚓



Await for some exciting updates coming your way soon 🌊#Dhullakotteyala 🔥🔥

Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni… pic.twitter.com/rNFWecPmVe — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) February 5, 2024



Most of the shots show the actors engrossed in conversation with director Chandoo Mondeti as they proceed with their shots. A picture that stands out in particular in Sai Pallavi experimenting with the camera as she stands behind it. The caption to the post read, "Team #Thandel wraps up a schedule in the beautiful scenic village The primary cast took part in this schedule where key scenes were shot in port & villages Await for some exciting updates coming your way soon #Dhullakotteyala"

What is Thandel about?



For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya plays a fisherman in Thandel. Sai Pallavi on the other hand essays the role of a fiery Srikakulam girl who is also wife to Naga's character. The premise of the film will see Naga Chaitanya's character mistakenly venture out into international waters before he gets caught as an intruder and taken to jail.

Earlier in January, the makers of the film released a teaser of sorts for the film, titled the essence of Thandel, which allows a peak into the world being crafted by Chandoo Mondeti.