2024 is all set to witness a flood of highly-anticipated film releases in Tollywood with several big-budget productions getting ready to entertain the audiences. Here's an update on the ongoing shoots in some of the biggest Telugu film ventures accessed by OTT Play:-

Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated Pushpa 2 is progressing at a rapid pace in Hyderabad. Key scenes featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are currently being shot on a specially constructed set in Ramoji Film City. This schedule is slated to continue until the end of the week. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will be tuned by DSP.

Balakrishna-Bobby’s NBK109

One of the most eagerly awaited films, NBK109 will feature Balakrishna teaming up with young director K.S. Ravindra. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad and features Bobby Deol in a negative role. Talkie portions of Balakrishna are being filmed in a private guest house. Thaman is composing the music for NBK109.

Thandel

Naga Chaitanya starrer Thandel which is a Chandoo Mondeti directorial is currently filming a crucial chase sequence in Mangalore, Karnataka. Naga Chaitanya and supporting cast members are actively involved in shooting this scene. DSP is composing the music for this film as well where Sai Pallavi will play the female lead.

Robinhood

Nithin collaborates with director Venky Kudumula for this action-packed drama Robinhood. The film is currently being shot in Munnar and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in a composition of GV Prakash. Robinhood promises a perfect blend of action and comedy.

Saripoda Sanivaram

Nani's upcoming venture Saripoda Sanivaram is actively progressing with night scenes being shot in a government hospital in Hyderabad. Both Nani and the film's female lead, Priyanka Arul Mohan, are participating in the shoot. Directed by Vivek Athreya who is known for Ante Sundaraniki, the film will explore the theme of love and is set against the backdrop of a wedding.