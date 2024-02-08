Advertisement

Sai Pallavi who is celebrated for her diverse roles recently visited Gokarna's Mahabaleshwar Temple. The Fidaa actress visited the shoot of her upcoming movie Thandel. Known for her strong script choices, Sai Pallavi is a prominent figure in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema.

Sai Pallavi Offered Prayers At Gokarna's Mahabaleshwar Temple

Sai Pallavi recently graced Gokarna's Mahabaleshwar Temple in Uttara Kannada, Karnataka, where she sought divine blessings. The actress, staying in Ankola for her movie shoot, received an honorary dupatta from the temple authorities.



This isn't the first instance of Sai Pallavi incorporating spiritual visits into her busy schedule. During the shoot of "Thandel" in Udupi, she visited Sri Krishna Matha, seeking blessings through the sacred Kanakana Kindi (Kanaka's Window), a peephole believed to have granted darshan to the saint Kanaka Dasa.

All You Need To Know About Thandel

Sai Pallavi is set to share the screen with Naga Chaitanya once again in Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie, described as a patriotic actioner, explores the character of Thandel Raju, a fisherman facing unexpected challenges in Pakistani waters. The film, produced by Allu Aravind and Bunny Vasu, recently released an intriguing teaser, providing a glimpse into the intense world of Thandel.



Sai Pallavi's spiritual inclinations and commitment to her craft continue to shine, balancing her acting career with moments of reverence. As fans anticipate the release of Thandel, the actress remains an influential figure across South Indian cinema.

