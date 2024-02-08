English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

The Family Star 1st Song Out, Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Song Embraces Spirit of Valentine's

The makers of Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda starrer The Family Star released their first song and it is indeed an ode to the upcoming Valentine's Day.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nandanandanaa
Nandanandanaa | Image:Instagram/thedeverakonda
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After the roaring success of Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram are back with another promising project titled The Family Star. This wholesome family entertainer is currently in its final shooting stages and promises to entertain audiences with its heartwarming narrative.

The first song of The Family Star is out now

The makers unveiled the first single, Nandanandanaa earlier today. The song is a melodic treat and offers a glimpse into the chemistry between Vijay and his co-star Mrunal Thakur. With its simplistic visuals and well-crafted lyrics, Nandanandanaa is refreshing exudes a positive vibe and sets the stage for what promises to become the love anthem for this Valentine’s Day.

More about The Family Star 

Shot against the backdrop of Hyderabad, The Family Star is a musical brilliance of Gopi Sundar, while Dil Raju assumes the role of producer. It is set to grace the screens worldwide on April 5th, 2024, with high expectations riding on Vijay Deverakonda, who is eager to bounce back from recent box-office failures.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to share the film's poster and announce its release date. The journey of The Family Star began in June last year, as shared by Mrunal Thakur, who expressed excitement about collaborating with Sri Venkateswara Creations for the first time and starring alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has been recently spotted in New York, where he is currently filming for the movie. In a heartwarming gesture, the actor took time to meet and pose with fans, spreading joy amidst his busy schedule. With The Family Star helmed by Parasuram and another project, tentatively titled VD 12 directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, in the pipeline, Vijay has an interesting lineup.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Nation Heads to Polls

    World11 minutes ago

  2. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  3. INDI Falling Apart: Tussle In Jammu and Kashmir After Bihar, Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  4. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI's repo rate stance

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement