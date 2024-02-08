Advertisement

After the roaring success of Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram are back with another promising project titled The Family Star. This wholesome family entertainer is currently in its final shooting stages and promises to entertain audiences with its heartwarming narrative.

The first song of The Family Star is out now

The makers unveiled the first single, Nandanandanaa earlier today. The song is a melodic treat and offers a glimpse into the chemistry between Vijay and his co-star Mrunal Thakur. With its simplistic visuals and well-crafted lyrics, Nandanandanaa is refreshing exudes a positive vibe and sets the stage for what promises to become the love anthem for this Valentine’s Day.

More about The Family Star

Shot against the backdrop of Hyderabad, The Family Star is a musical brilliance of Gopi Sundar, while Dil Raju assumes the role of producer. It is set to grace the screens worldwide on April 5th, 2024, with high expectations riding on Vijay Deverakonda, who is eager to bounce back from recent box-office failures.



Earlier this week, Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to share the film's poster and announce its release date. The journey of The Family Star began in June last year, as shared by Mrunal Thakur, who expressed excitement about collaborating with Sri Venkateswara Creations for the first time and starring alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has been recently spotted in New York, where he is currently filming for the movie. In a heartwarming gesture, the actor took time to meet and pose with fans, spreading joy amidst his busy schedule. With The Family Star helmed by Parasuram and another project, tentatively titled VD 12 directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, in the pipeline, Vijay has an interesting lineup.