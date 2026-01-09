The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Performs Marginally Better Than Disaster Radhe Shyam

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas features in the horror-comedy with fantastical elements. The movie has been in the making for well over three years and finally released ahead of Sankranthi festival. Despite huge expectations from the film, its opening day figures have been underwhelming. In fact, The Raja Saab has emerged as the Tollywood star's second worst opener in the post-Covid era. Prabhas' Radhe Shyam (2022), performed marginally worse than the day 1 figures of The Raja Saab, despite the former getting limited audiences due to pandemic scare.

Also read: BCCI Roasted For Roping In Yo Yo Honey Singh In WPL Opening Ceremony

The Raja Saab trolled on X, opening day collection reflects audience verdict

Ahead of the release, The Raja Saab director had shown immense faith in the movie. He even gave out his address in the public and asked Prabhas fans to come over if they don't like “even 1%" of the film. Towering claims about the movie have gone for a toss as it has been trolled for its long runtime and poor execution.

Advertisement

The Raja Saab released on January 9 | Image: X

The word of mouth and initial audience response for The Raja Saab is poor and the same reflected in its day 1 collection. Counting, ₹9.15 crore from premiere shows in India in Telugu, the opening day box office collection of the movie is ₹54.15 crore. It is likely that it will tank in after the first weekend.

The Raja Saab sequel confirmed

Even as the box office verdict of the first installment is awaited, The Raja Saab sequel has been confirmed in the end-credits scene. Maruthi had earlier claimed that this is a franchise and the upcoming film in the universe has been titled The Raja Saab 2: Circus 1935. Apart from Prabhas, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.