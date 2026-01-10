The Raja Saab: Is Box Office Verdict Not Clear To Maruthi? Director Of Prabhas Starrer Says 'Need To Give Some More Time To Understand Film’s Result'

Prabhas' The Raja Saab arrived in cinema halls amid high expectations from fans. The movie was in the making for nearly four years and after multiple delays, finally debuted theatrically on January 9. However, the reviews have been disastrous and the same reflected in its box office collection.

The Raja Saab minted around ₹63 crore on day 1 in India in all languages, including the dubbed Hindi version and paid premieres. This is the Telugu star's second worst opening day biz in recent times after Radhe Shyam. The 2022 romantic drama turned out to be a disaster. The Raja Saab has witnessed a similar initial response at the box office, and as per the trade buzz, The Raja Saab will crash heavily once new Sankranthi releases arrive. Made on a budget of over ₹400 crore, The Raja Saab is turning out to be a box office disaster. In Hindi too, it has emerged as one of Prabhas' lowest openers.

The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy with fantastical elements | Image: X

While the writing on the wall may be clear to many, director Maruthi said that amid criticism, he would like to wait for some more days to understand the film's result. During an interaction, the director said, "I came across some of the audience appreciating the new elements we tried to incorporate in the story. Some of them are appreciating it, while some who did not understand them are criticising. However, we need to give some more time to understand the film’s result and let us not arrive at a conclusion yet."

This statement is in sharp contrast to the confident stance Maruthi had adopted ahead of The Raja Saab release. In one of his viral press interactions, he gave out his address in the media and asked fans to turn up at his house if they were dissatisfied in the movie by "even 1%".