The Raja Saab Cast Fee: Prabhas Takes Significant Pay Cut, Know How Much The Actor Was Paid In ₹400 Cr Maruthi Directorial

Prabhas and Maruthi's The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The horror comedy is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 9, coinciding with the Pongal holiday. Ahead of the film's release, a report has shared the remuneration taken by the cast members of the genre-blending movie. As per the report, hit machine Prabhas has taken a significant paycut for The Raja Saab.

Why did Prabhas take a pay cut for The Raja Saab?

Prabhas was last seen in the 2024 movie Kalki 2898AD, making The Raja Saab his comeback movie after 2 years. The anticipation for the movie is at an all-time high, and it is likely to register a bumper opening, especially in the Telugu-speaking states. Relying heavily on VFX, the Maruthi directorial is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of ₹400-₹500 crore, as per a report in Money Control.



The publication also mentioned that despite delivering hits in the past, Prabhas has taken a 33% fee cut in the upcoming movie. If the report is to be believed, the actor has taken home around ₹100 crore for The Raja Saab, which is lower than his usual ₹150 crore or more salary. As per reports, the actor made the decision to help free up funds from the movie's budget, which could be used for better production.



The report also suggests that Sanajy Dutt, who plays the main antagonist in The Raja Saab, has taken home ₹5-₹6 crore for his role in the horror comedy. The female lead, Malavika Mohanan, was paid ₹2 crore while Nidhhi Agerwal drew a salary of ₹1.5 crore for The Raja Saab. The film is set to release worldwide on January 9, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.



