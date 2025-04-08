Black Mirror Season 7 Early X Reviews: Netflix's Sci-Fi Show Garners Positive Reactions, Netizens Call It 'Most Satisfying'

Updated April 8th 2025, 15:19 IST
Black Mirror Season 7 will soon premiere this month. However, the British show has been garnering positive reviews and soon netizens flooded the social media platforms to give their early verdict.
Several netizens were happy and satisfied after watching the first episode of Black Mirror season 7. One user wrote, “This episode knocked me out. Every single person involved firing on all cylinders. If this had been the entire series finale I would’ve been satisfied but we still get an entire season. Oh and it also gave us this beautiful new reaction clip.”
Another user wrote, “I guess I don't have any romantic bone since last week. Adolescence, Karma, Hierarchy (regretted watching), Doubt. To watch:
- Friendly Rivalry
- Weak Hero 1
Waiting for the release this week: Black Mirror Season 7”.
“The new Black Mirror S7 ep. #1 it's so damn good! It felt like a roller coaster ride but of emotions and thinking how that peculiar thing could ruin humans in not a distant future...so far it hasn't been proven it has been done but honestly I hope we never get to it...10/10”, wrote the third user.
Featuring stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia – Black Mirror is a contemporary reworking of The Twilight Zone with stories that tap into the collective unease about the modern world. The series is inspired by The Twilight Zone and uses the themes of technology and media to comment on contemporary social issues.
The series’ first season premiered in 2011, second series ran during February 2013. The fourth series of six episodes was released on December 29, 2017. A fifth series consisting of three episodes was released on June 5, 2019. A sixth series was commissioned in 2022 and was released on 15 June 2023. The seventh season premiered on April 10, 2025.
