The Raja Saab: Makers Of Prabhas Starrer Issue First Statement On Pending Dues Row Amid Lawsuit Over Contractual Breaches

The Raja Saab landed in legal troubles when the co-producer People Media Factory was accused of contractual breaches by the Delhi-based Ivy Entertainment. A case was reportedly filed in the Delhi High Court. Amid the legal troubles, the makers have responded to the allegations, claiming that the ₹60 crore has been paid to the workers in the last 1 year, with Rs 1 crore still pending from the schedules in July.

The Raja Saab makers break the silence on the pending payment row

On August 16, the People Media Factory (PMF) took to its X (formerly Twitter) account to issue its first statement on the issues of pending payments. The statement read, “People Media Factory has disbursed approximately Rs 60 crores over the past 12 months towards daily wage workers engaged in BTL/production activities. In addition, around Rs 1 crore remains payable in relation to schedules worked during July. This amount of Rs 60 crore does not include monthly contract associates who are on monthly remuneration across various crafts, which accounts for an additional Rs 30 crores. These contract associates’ payments are fully current. Furthermore, this figure excludes the remunerations of key technicians, artists, vendors, VFX teams, and location-related expenses."



Also Read: War 2 Vs Coolie: One Film Makes It Past ₹150 Cr Mark After Janmashtami