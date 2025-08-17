The Raja Saab: Makers Of Prabhas Starrer Issue First Statement On Pending Dues Row Amid Lawsuit Over Contractual Breaches

Updated 17 August 2025 at 09:51 IST
The Raja Saab landed in legal troubles when the co-producer People Media Factory was accused of contractual breaches by the Delhi-based Ivy Entertainment. A case was reportedly filed in the Delhi High Court. Amid the legal troubles, the makers have responded to the allegations, claiming that the ₹60 crore has been paid to the workers in the last 1 year, with Rs 1 crore still pending from the schedules in July.
On August 16, the People Media Factory (PMF) took to its X (formerly Twitter) account to issue its first statement on the issues of pending payments. The statement read, “People Media Factory has disbursed approximately Rs 60 crores over the past 12 months towards daily wage workers engaged in BTL/production activities. In addition, around Rs 1 crore remains payable in relation to schedules worked during July. This amount of Rs 60 crore does not include monthly contract associates who are on monthly remuneration across various crafts, which accounts for an additional Rs 30 crores. These contract associates’ payments are fully current. Furthermore, this figure excludes the remunerations of key technicians, artists, vendors, VFX teams, and location-related expenses."
Also Read: War 2 Vs Coolie: One Film Makes It Past ₹150 Cr Mark After Janmashtami
In the statement, the production house clarified that reports by individuals are ‘inaccurate and inappropriate’. They also stated that the delay in the reimbursement of ₹1 crore occurred due to the sudden strike by the cineworkers. The statement added, “The delay has occurred due to the unavailability of workers over the past two weeks, due to the sudden strike, and as the next schedule did not commence.” However, the banner confirmed that the remaining dues will be paid by this week.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 17 August 2025 at 09:51 IST