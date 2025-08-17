War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Day 3 Collection: Only One Film Makes It Past ₹150 Crore Mark After Janmashtami

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office: Both movies hit the big screens on August 14 and witnessed a dip in business following their release day. The movies opened to a staggering collection but plummeted from the second day itself. Despite the dip, the Rajinikanth-starrer has maintained a lead over Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's film, War 2.

War 2 shies away from ₹150 cr

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR opened to a massive fanfare on the pre-Independence Day holiday. The film registered a big jump after raking in ₹52 crore on the first day of release. On the first Friday, the movie made ₹57.35 crore in India, including collections from all languages. However, on the third day, the business dipped again.



Also Read: Adhik Accepts His Failure With Good Bad Ugly, Makes Promise To AK Fans

War 2 made only ₹33 crore on its first Saturday, which was also Janmashtami. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer did not benefit from the non-working holiday. The total collection of the film after its three-day theatrical run stands at ₹42.35 crore.



Also Read: Coolie Vs Leo Vs Vikram: Rajni, Kamal Or Vijay, Who Ruled At Box Office?

Coolie breaches ₹150 crore in 3 days

The Rajinikanth starrer was released to high anticipation from his fans. The excitement translated into the staggering collections on the opening day as the film minted ₹65 crore. The film witnessed a sharp dip in business on the following days. On Friday, Coolie minted ₹54.75 Cr.



Also Read: BO (Early Estimates): War 2 To Earn ₹150 Cr Before Opening Weekend