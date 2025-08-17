War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Day 3 Collection: Only One Film Makes It Past ₹150 Crore Mark After Janmashtami

Updated 17 August 2025 at 09:15 IST
War 2 vs Coolie Box Office: Both movies hit the big screens on August 14 and witnessed a dip in business following their release day. The movies opened to a staggering collection but plummeted from the second day itself. Despite the dip, the Rajinikanth-starrer has maintained a lead over Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's film, War 2.
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR opened to a massive fanfare on the pre-Independence Day holiday. The film registered a big jump after raking in ₹52 crore on the first day of release. On the first Friday, the movie made ₹57.35 crore in India, including collections from all languages. However, on the third day, the business dipped again.
War 2 made only ₹33 crore on its first Saturday, which was also Janmashtami. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer did not benefit from the non-working holiday. The total collection of the film after its three-day theatrical run stands at ₹42.35 crore.
The Rajinikanth starrer was released to high anticipation from his fans. The excitement translated into the staggering collections on the opening day as the film minted ₹65 crore. The film witnessed a sharp dip in business on the following days. On Friday, Coolie minted ₹54.75 Cr.
On the first Saturday, the Rajinikanth starrer raked in ₹ 38.50 Cr, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. An average word of mouth for the movie can be attributed as the reason for its below average performance at the box office. In three days Coolie has amassed a total of ₹ 158.25 Cr.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 17 August 2025 at 09:15 IST