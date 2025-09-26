They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Enters ₹100 Crore Club In India After Steep Decline In Biz

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi star in the 90s set gangster drama They Call Him OG. The movie released to mixed reviews on September 25 and managed to score the biggest for an Indian movie in 2025. However, on its first Friday, the collections witnessed a steep decline, but the movie still managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India.

OG biz falls drastically on Friday

After opening to around ₹85 crore (including previews) in India, OG managed to collect below ₹20 crore on its second day. The theatre occupancy throughout the day stayed in the 35% to 44% range which means that footfalls fell in a major way. On Friday, OG minted ₹19.24 crore in all languages in India, pushing the film's biz to ₹103.99 crore in two days. If the film recovers over the remaining weekend, it has a chance to touch ₹200 crore mark but if its doesn't ₹150 crore in four days seems much more possible.

OG's gross collection on day 1 was ₹154 crore | Image: X

What is the story of Pawan Kalyan's OG?

Satya Dada (Prakash Raj) owns a port in Mumbai, which Mirajkar (Tej Sapru) wants to take it over. His younger son Jimmy (Sudhev Nair) creates havoc over a missing container in the port, which contains deadly explosives.

Pawan Kalyan plays a gangster in They Call Him OG | Image: X