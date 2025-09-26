Updated 26 September 2025 at 22:48 IST
They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Enters ₹100 Crore Club In India After Steep Decline In Biz
After opening to around ₹85 crore (including previews) in India, Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG managed to collect below ₹20 crore on its second day.
They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi star in the 90s set gangster drama They Call Him OG. The movie released to mixed reviews on September 25 and managed to score the biggest for an Indian movie in 2025. However, on its first Friday, the collections witnessed a steep decline, but the movie still managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India.
OG biz falls drastically on Friday
After opening to around ₹85 crore (including previews) in India, OG managed to collect below ₹20 crore on its second day. The theatre occupancy throughout the day stayed in the 35% to 44% range which means that footfalls fell in a major way. On Friday, OG minted ₹19.24 crore in all languages in India, pushing the film's biz to ₹103.99 crore in two days. If the film recovers over the remaining weekend, it has a chance to touch ₹200 crore mark but if its doesn't ₹150 crore in four days seems much more possible.
What is the story of Pawan Kalyan's OG?
Satya Dada (Prakash Raj) owns a port in Mumbai, which Mirajkar (Tej Sapru) wants to take it over. His younger son Jimmy (Sudhev Nair) creates havoc over a missing container in the port, which contains deadly explosives.
He kills numerous people, including the younger son of Satya Dada. Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi) also gets involved, as stakes rise in the business and in muscle business. Everyone wants Ojas Gambheera (Pawan Kalyan) to return to Mumbai and take charge. But where has he been for years? Who is Ojas Gambheera? What is his relationship with Dada? All this and more unfolds in OG. The action movie is directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame.
