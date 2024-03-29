Advertisement

Tillu Square, a sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu, has finally hit the theatres today, March 29, after many delays. Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, the film is earning positive reviews from the audience and critics with a section of netizens calling it better than the prequel. They are lauding the actor's comic timing, acting and also the storyline. A few hours into the theatres, the audience has already announced it a "blockbuster" movie.

Netizens call Siddhu a "star" after watching Tillu Square

Siddhu is enjoying a huge fan following after the release of Tillu Square. The film has won millions of hearts already and can't get enough of it. A user wrote, "#TilluSquare is better than the first one in almost every way!! They made sure to keep the essence of Tillu brilliantly through in through. What works better in this is the story is engaging from start to finish and never does the comedy feel overbearing. Siddhu is a STAR!!"

#TilluSquare is better than the first one in almost every way!! They made sure to keep the essence of Tillu brilliantly through in through. What works better in this is the story is engaging from start to finish and never does the comedy feel overbearing. Siddhu is a STAR!! pic.twitter.com/vQXwElhr22 — Ganeshen🌶️ (@Ganeshen5) March 29, 2024

Another user shared that the movie is so good that it can be watched more than once. "#TilluSquare first part kanna second part adiripoyindi Velli theatres lo enjoy cheyyandi hilarious writing and sequences......Repeat value".

DJ Tillu received mixed reviews from the critics, but Siddhu managed to make his place in the audience's hearts. A user, who had watched the prequel, shared that it is not easy to recreate the same magic with a sequel. "Recreating the same magic with a sequel is a tough job. But Tillu does it with a lot of ease!!!" read the caption.

Recreating the same magic with a sequel is a tough job. But Tillu does it with a lot of ease!!! #TilluSquare pic.twitter.com/LDfCf34wlL — saikrishna (@saishna96) March 29, 2024

The audience also enjoyed the twists and surprise elements in the movie. "2nd half >>>>>> 1st half. Very good twists. Surprise bangs," a user wrote.

2nd half >>>>>> 1st half

Very good twists

Surprise bangs 👌👌👌👌#TilluSquare pic.twitter.com/A0jqgGeBPV — CHAITU❣️ (@chatni50) March 29, 2024



Lauding the actor's performance in the film, a user wrote, "Siddhu with his timing and one liners just Rocked as Tillu. One man show. Radhika re entry whole block crazy asalu."

Siddhu with his timing and one liners just Rocked as Tillu 🔥 One man show.

Radhika re entry whole block crazy asalu 🤣💥💥#TilluSquare pic.twitter.com/p528bgUeiL — Tonieee (@Tony_1439) March 29, 2024

Seeing the positive reviews, the film is likely to earn well at the box office.

What else do we know about Tillu Square?

The romantic crime comedy-drama is directed by Mallik Ram and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.