Updated March 28th, 2024 at 22:06 IST
Tillu Square Star Siddu Jonnalagadda Reveals How Trivikram Contributed To Film's Development
Siddu Jonnalagadda will next be seen in film Tillu Square. The film will see him reprise his role from the 2022 romantic comedy, DJ Tillu.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Siddu Jonnalagadda is gearing up for the release of his next, Tillu Square. The film is set to hit theatres on March 29. Ahead of the same, the actor opened up about how director Trivikram Srinivas significantly contributed to the overall vision for the film.
Siddu Jonnalagadda is in awe of Trivikram's knowledge
In an exclusive chat with 123Telugu, Siddu Jonnalagadda detailed, how director Trivikram was significantly involved in mounting the on screen vision for Tillu Square. He said, "Trivikram’s insights were incredibly valuable for the film. While he didn’t delve into specific scenes, his deep understanding of cinema and literature provided a fresh perspective to the story, enriching our creative process."
Advertisement
Incidentally, Tillu Square is being helmed by fresh on the block filmmaker, Mallik Ram. Opening up about having no reservations being directed by a newbie, the actor added, "Regarding Tillu Square, Vimal Krishna had prior commitments, so we decided to collaborate with a new director. Mallik Ram and I were initially discussing a different script, but the opportunity to work on the DJ Tillu sequel presented itself, and everything fell into place seamlessly".
Siddu Jonnalagadda on how he shuffles between being an actor and a writer
Contrary to popular perception, being an actor as well as a writer, eases one better into the process of filmmaking. Siddu further added how shuffling between these two roles allows a clearer insight into the composite filmmaking process.
Advertisement
He said, "Being both an actor and a writer offers a unique advantage. It helps me understand the philosophy of a character better, enhancing my performance. Additionally, it aids in grasping the rhythm, beats, and pauses of a story, which is particularly crucial in a film like Tillu Square, where one of the central characters is a chatterbox. This background also proves beneficial in the editing process, allowing for a deeper understanding of the story trajectory."
Advertisement
Published March 28th, 2024 at 22:06 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.