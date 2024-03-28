Advertisement

Siddu Jonnalagadda is gearing up for the release of his next, Tillu Square. The film is set to hit theatres on March 29. Ahead of the same, the actor opened up about how director Trivikram Srinivas significantly contributed to the overall vision for the film.

Siddu Jonnalagadda is in awe of Trivikram's knowledge



In an exclusive chat with 123Telugu, Siddu Jonnalagadda detailed, how director Trivikram was significantly involved in mounting the on screen vision for Tillu Square. He said, "Trivikram’s insights were incredibly valuable for the film. While he didn’t delve into specific scenes, his deep understanding of cinema and literature provided a fresh perspective to the story, enriching our creative process."

Advertisement



Incidentally, Tillu Square is being helmed by fresh on the block filmmaker, Mallik Ram. Opening up about having no reservations being directed by a newbie, the actor added, "Regarding Tillu Square, Vimal Krishna had prior commitments, so we decided to collaborate with a new director. Mallik Ram and I were initially discussing a different script, but the opportunity to work on the DJ Tillu sequel presented itself, and everything fell into place seamlessly".

Siddu Jonnalagadda on how he shuffles between being an actor and a writer



Contrary to popular perception, being an actor as well as a writer, eases one better into the process of filmmaking. Siddu further added how shuffling between these two roles allows a clearer insight into the composite filmmaking process.

Advertisement



He said, "Being both an actor and a writer offers a unique advantage. It helps me understand the philosophy of a character better, enhancing my performance. Additionally, it aids in grasping the rhythm, beats, and pauses of a story, which is particularly crucial in a film like Tillu Square, where one of the central characters is a chatterbox. This background also proves beneficial in the editing process, allowing for a deeper understanding of the story trajectory."