Siddu Jonnalagadda is gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated Tillu Square. The film is the official sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu. While the original featured Neha Shetty opposite Jonnalagadda with the film being helmed by Vimal Krishna, there have been some key changes for the sequel. Anupama Parameswaran will be leading the film alongside Siddu, with Mallik Ram having directed the same.

Siddu Jonnalagadda compares filming for Tillu Square to a war zone



The makers of Tillu Square recently held a pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad. The same saw the face of the film, Siddu Jonnalagadda, detail why filming for a sequel is a tougher haul, owing to the added burden of living up to the audience perception and expectations for the original.

He said, "It was divine intervention that Ram Miriyala and Kasarla Shyam came on board for the Tillu franchise, I can’t imagine the film without the song and it deserves ample credit". Further speaking about the challenges that are usually involved in coming on board for a sequel, he added, "It has to be thematically engaging and equally surprising as the first. It was like going into a war zone".

Siddu Jonnalagadda affirms faith in Tillu Square's entertainment value



The event also saw the actor assert how the final cut of Tillu Square has shaped up rather well. The film was initially slated to release on February 9, the same day as Ravi Teja's Eagle. However, the makers of the film decided to push ahead the release date, presumably with the vision of cutting the division of box office traction.

He said, "We watched the final copy, you’d be thrilled by the interval block. I thank director Trivikram garu, the producers, Kalyan Shankar and others for their inputs. Anupama has done a wonderful job." Tillu Square is set for a theatrical release on March 29.