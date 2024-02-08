Advertisement

There was a massive pre-releaase event held in Guntur today, ahead of the release of Mahesh Babu’s star vehicle Guntur Kaaram. The action-drama is directed by Trivikram, who had collaborated with Mahesh Babu earlier on several films. At the event, Trivikram was visibly emotional as he spoke about his fondness for both Mahesh Babu and his father, acting legend Krishna, also praising Mahesh Babu for carrying his father’s legacy.

Trivikram file image | Image: Instagram/Trivikram

I always wanted to work with Mahesh Babu's father Krishna: Trivikram

Addressing the audience at the event, Trivikram said, “I always wanted to work with Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna Gaaru, who was a star of another league altogether. Inseparable part of Telugu cinema legacy. Although I worked as a writer on one of his films, I never had the opportunity to direct him.”

Trivikram further recalled meeting Krishna when he worked with Mahesh Babu in films like Athadu and Khaleja, adding “I would often interact with him then, and I cherish every moment of our interactions. They are priceless.”

Mahesh Babu is even more adventurous than his father: Guntur Kaaram director

Talking about his love and admiration for Mahesh Babu, Trivikram said, “What a lucky boy he is, born to such a great man. However, sometimes I feel Mahesh Babu ventures into such film projects which even his father did not.” Guntur Kaaram director also praises Mahesh Babu for ‘his readiness for adventure in films, and his desire to give 200 % percent in every film, every scene.”

Mahesh Babu in a still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: YouTube

Trivikram also noted that Mahesh Babu might have completed 25 years as a Telugu film hero, but to him he still seems young and fresh. Trivikram added, “You all are saying 25 years, but to me it seems like only 2-3 years have passed since we first worked together. He still looks like a hero who is getting introduced to celluloid. He is still young and fresh in his performance.”

Guntur Kaaram is slated to release on January 12, clashing with Teja Sajja starrer Hanu Man and getting a head-start on other Sankranthi competitors like Saindhav, Naa Saami Ranga.