Updated January 28th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

Tough Pick For Allu Arjun After Pushpa 2 - Boyapati Srinu, Trivikram Srinivas Or Atlee?

Allu Arjun is reportedly spoilt for choice as he narrows in on his next project post Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will mark an end to his acting hiatus.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun's National Award win
Allu Arjun's National Award win | Image:X
Allu Arjun is currently in the last leg of filming for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Sukumar directorial is a sequel to 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise and will see the actor reprise his National Award winning role of Pushpa. Pushpa 2's release will also mark an end to the two-year long hiatus the actor has been on, since Pushpa released back in 2021. Speculations are now rife, about the actor's next film on the cards.

What is next for Allu Arjun after Pushpa 2?


Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, arguably one of the most awaited pan-India projects on the cards for 2024. Recent speculations suggest that the actor is now at liberty to pick between three big banner projects as his next film. A sure shot option among them is the actor's collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas, who has just seen through the release of the Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela led Guntur Kaaram.

Speculations suggest two other options for Allu Arjun - mainly between Boyapati Srinu and Atlee. Boyapati Srinu has already reportedly narrated a script to Allu Arjun and their collaboration is set to go on floors by the end of the year. The two have previously worked together in Sarrainodu. On the other hand, Atlee who is raring to make his Telugu debut might do so with Allu Arjun on board - this project in question may also get the go-ahead first, making this Allu Arjun's next.

Has Pushpa 2's release been delayed?


Pushpa 2: The Rule's release date has for long been set as August 15. Off late there were reports that the film's release date has potentially been pushed to Christmas of this year owing to Jr NTR's Devara.

For the unversed, Devara was slated for a release on April 5 but may just stand delayed to mid-August. However, no official confirmation on changes regarding release date have been made yet. 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

