Toxic Effect! Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaram To Clash With Her Citadel Co-Star Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has not been able to deliver a clean box office hit for some years now. The Telugu actress now has multiple flops under her name since 2022, which is when she also announced her diagnosis with the auto-immune condition myositis. While Sam has been making strides in her recovery and her personal life too has settled down after she married director Raj Nidimoru last year, what she is hoping for is a commercially successful film.

On the work front, Samantha's next release is Maa Inti Bangaram, a rural-set action drama that sees her in a fierce avatar. The trailer of the movie has generated excitement among fans and now, a new release date is being mulled over by the makers. As per the initial announcement, May 15 is when Maa Inti Bangaram is supposed to make its theatrical debut. However, the ongoing IPL craze is hurting the box office prospects of the new releases.

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In mid-May, the IPL will enter its most crucial phase. With league matches almost nearing the end, and playoffs about to begin, the majority of the audience’s attention will be towards the biggest T20 league. Considering this, the distributors of the Samantha starrer are asking the makers to reconsider the release window. It could be that June 4 will be the new release date for Maa Inti Bangaram.

This date was earlier occupied by Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups but now stands vacated as the movie is postponed. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been preponed to June 5 from June 22. If Maa Inti Bangaram arrives around this date, then Samantha's film will clash at the box office with Varun's movie. Interestingly, they have been co-stars in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny.