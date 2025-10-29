Unprofessional And Disrespectful: Deepika Padukone Fans Outraged Against Kalki 2898 AD Makers Again, Here's Why

Deepika Padukone fans and followers took to their social media accounts to express outrage against the Kalki 2898 AD makers, Vjyanthi Films. Netizens shared screenshots and screen recordings of Kalki 2898 AD OTT version to point out the actress's name missing from the end credits rolls. The film, released in 2024, headlined by Prabhas, is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

A quick scan of the streamers shows the actress's name rightfully present in both, end credits and the opening scene. Fans of Deepika Padukone have argued that the makers quietly added her name again after the social media outrage. However, it could not be determined if the actress's name was actually missing from the credit scenes, ever.

Fans of Deepika Padukone and social media users took to X and Reddit to point out the 'unprofessionalism' and 'pettiness' of Kalki 2898 AD makers. A social media user commented, "What a childish thing to do. Pathetic losers, the whole bunch. They're calling this woman an unprofessional while pulling all this second-grade outcast nonsense." Another comment read, "It’s one thing to have a falling out, but this is just downright unprofessional. She’s literally in the film and promoted it. The irony here is that they called Deepika unprofessional but then turn around and behave like this."

Deepika Padukone's name appearing in end credits on Amazon Prime and Netflix | Image: Screengrab

Netizens have been slamming the alleged move by Vyjayanthi Films by calling it 'in bad taste' and 'pathetic'. Fan pages of the actress even pointed out that she promoted the film while she was pregnant, and yet the makers decided to remove her name due to a fallout. However, in the makers' defence, some netizens also pointed out that the actress's name does feature on their streaming devices and accused her fan pages of curating 'unnecessary controversy'.



The controversy and angst from fans come after the news of Deepika Padukone being dropped from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. She essayed the role of Sumati in the first part and received massive critical acclaim for the role. The actress's performance, combined with the powerful role of Amitabh Bachchan, was credited for the phenomenal success of the Nag Ashwin directorial in Hindi.



Despite the appreciation and praise, on October 18, the production house of Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Films, took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to announce that Deepika is no longer a part of the Kalki 2989 AD sequel. While the exact reason for her departure was mentioned by the production house, the note pointed at them requiring some who is 'more committed' to the film. This came after the controversy of Deepika exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over the 8-hour workday demand.