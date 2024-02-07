Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Urvashi Rautela Trains With MMA Icon Conor McGregor For NBK109, Actress Shares Photo

Urvashi Rautela took to her official social media and shared pictures with the globally known MMA fighter Conor McGregor. Actor shared she is training for film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela | Image:Urvashi Rautela
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Bobby Kolli have joined hands to work for a highly anticipated. The film which has been tentatively titled NBK 109 is currently in the shooting phase. The Sanam Re actress Urvashi Rautela has been casted along with the Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna for the film. The actress famous for her Tollywood debut in Waltair Veerayya, herself affirmed this news by sharing workout glimpses for the movie under the guidance of Conor McGregor. Urvashi confirmed that she is playing a policewoman in the film.

Urvashi Rautela trains with Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor

Urvashi Rautela recently opted for intensive action training from Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor. The actress showcases her newly acquired skills in workout photos, hinting at her intriguing collaboration. Urvashi Rautela's workout photos with Conor McGregor created a buzz leading to speculations about the UFC champion's Bollywood debut. 

Sharing her pics on social media, Urvashi wrote, “#NBK109 workout training with none other than @thenotoriousmma thanks a million Conor ...#StayTuned”. Talking about his experience of working with the actress, he said: “The only Bollywood film person I Know after Shah Rukh Khan is Urvashi Rautela. Just look at her beauty and popularity. She’s an excellent and outstanding actor and an artiste:” He further added, “She is a shining example of beauty from India and I’m sure you’ll be seeing her in more Hollywood projects soon. She has an amazing fitness report.” While Urvashi continues to work on NBK109, McGregor reveals his upcoming Hollywood project, Road House, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. 

All you need to know about NBK109


Talking about Urvahsi Rautela's upcoming movie NBK109, it will be directed by KS Ravindra also known as Bobby Kolli. The cast of NBK 109 includes Dulquer Salmaan, Krishna Murali Posani, and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Furthermore, Bobby Deol will also be seen in the movie. Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi are going to produce NBK 109 under the banners of Fortune Four Cinema and Sithara Entertainment. 


 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. Sensex, Nifty open higher fueled by Asian markets

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement