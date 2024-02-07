Advertisement

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Bobby Kolli have joined hands to work for a highly anticipated. The film which has been tentatively titled NBK 109 is currently in the shooting phase. The Sanam Re actress Urvashi Rautela has been casted along with the Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna for the film. The actress famous for her Tollywood debut in Waltair Veerayya, herself affirmed this news by sharing workout glimpses for the movie under the guidance of Conor McGregor. Urvashi confirmed that she is playing a policewoman in the film.

Urvashi Rautela trains with Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor

Urvashi Rautela recently opted for intensive action training from Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor. The actress showcases her newly acquired skills in workout photos, hinting at her intriguing collaboration. Urvashi Rautela's workout photos with Conor McGregor created a buzz leading to speculations about the UFC champion's Bollywood debut.

Sharing her pics on social media, Urvashi wrote, “#NBK109 workout training with none other than @thenotoriousmma thanks a million Conor ...#StayTuned”. Talking about his experience of working with the actress, he said: “The only Bollywood film person I Know after Shah Rukh Khan is Urvashi Rautela. Just look at her beauty and popularity. She’s an excellent and outstanding actor and an artiste:” He further added, “She is a shining example of beauty from India and I’m sure you’ll be seeing her in more Hollywood projects soon. She has an amazing fitness report.” While Urvashi continues to work on NBK109, McGregor reveals his upcoming Hollywood project, Road House, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

All you need to know about NBK109



Talking about Urvahsi Rautela's upcoming movie NBK109, it will be directed by KS Ravindra also known as Bobby Kolli. The cast of NBK 109 includes Dulquer Salmaan, Krishna Murali Posani, and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Furthermore, Bobby Deol will also be seen in the movie. Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi are going to produce NBK 109 under the banners of Fortune Four Cinema and Sithara Entertainment.





