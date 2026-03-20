Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Amid Dhurandhar 2 Takeover, Pawan Kalyan's Film Witnesses 80% Decline In Biz

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh had huge anticipation riding on it. After the Telugu star's last release They Call Him OG broke several box office records, expectations were similar from UBS. However, mixed reviews and the competition it is facing from Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Telugu states has resulted in poor business for the film, particularly on day 2.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh witnesses 80% decline in collection on day 2

The movie didn't have previews but the court allowed special prices. On day 1, the movie minted ₹34.75 crore from the 4,607 shows it is playing in India. On day 2, the collection slipped drastically to single digits and UBS minted just ₹7.17 crore, taking its two-day biz in India to 41.92 crore. The fact that UBS is losing momentum so early in its run is an indicator that it will be rejected by the audiences during the weekdays. Compounding its trouble is the sensational response Dhurandhar 2 is getting in the Telugu region, despite the dubbed version not releasing still in many territories.

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Harish Shankar has directed Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh | Image: X

The Eid holiday is expected to push the collections but it remains to be seen how much of a comeback UBS can stage hereon.

When will Ustaad Bhagat Singh hit OTT?

Netflix is the streaming partner of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and the movie is likely to arrive on April 24 in multiple languages. Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, KS Ravikumar, Parthiban, Gautami, Rao Ramesh and Satyam Rajesh also feature in the movie in pivotal roles.