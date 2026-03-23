Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Concludes Opening Weekend With ₹60.80 Crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: The Pawan Kalyan starrer has failed to perform as expected at the box office. The movie was released alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, which impacted its business severely. Following the four-day theatrical run, the Telugu movie has amassed a total of ₹60.80 cr, as per Sacnilk.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh witnesses a decline on Sunday post Dhurandhar 2 Telugu release

Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been witnessing a decline in business ever since its release on March 19. On day 1, the movie minted ₹34.75 crore, following which the collections declined sharply. On the following day, the business dropped to ₹9 crore.

The decline in collection can be attributed to the movie's negative word of mouth as well as the complete takeover by Dhurandhar. The Telugu shows of the Ranveer Singh starrer hit the big screens on March 21, and since then, the Pawan Kalyan movie has witnessed a sharper decline in collection. On Sunday, the film raked in ₹8.00 cr, which was a major decrease from its previous day collection. In the first four days of its theatrical run, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has amassed a total of ₹60.80 cr. The coming Monday remains crucial for the Pawan Kalyan starrer's business.



Also Read: UBS Registers Lukewarm Eid Biz As Dhurandhar 2 Telugu Version Releases





Ustaad Bhagat Singh is based on the 2016 Tamil film Theri, which starred Vijay and was directed by Atlee. Work on the Telugu film began in 2023. The cinematography for the film is handled by Ayananka Bose, while editing is done by Ujjwal Kulkarni. The screenplay has been written by K. Dasharath, with additional writing by C. Chandra Mohan. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, R Parthiban, Gautami, and Chammak Chandra in key roles.



Also Read: UBS Sees 80% Decline In Collection On Day 2 Amid Dhurandhar 2 Takeover

