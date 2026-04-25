Varanasi Snubbed! SS Rajamouli's Film Presentation At CCXP Mexico Met With Cold Response, Fans Allege Racism

SS Rajamouli is currently crafting what many believe would change Indian cinema and how the Western audiences perceive it. The star director's next venture is Varanasi, a globetrotting and time-travelling epic adventure, with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. It is also being filmed in IMAX for global audiences and an immersive experience. While the title teaser was unveiled by the team last year, it is still being talked about widely among movie buffs, given the scale and the grand visuals the team has teased with a short clip.

As part of promotions, Varanasi team unveiled some exclusive BTS glimpses of the making of the movie at the ongoing fan event CCXP Mexico. The "never seen before BTS moments" are only for those present for the event and will not be released immediately on YouTube for Indian audiences.

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Rajamouli even recorded a message for those present at the venue, which was revealed in the lead up to the footage showcase. Producer SS Karthikeya interacted with journalists at the stage as he discussed in detail what to expect from the forthcoming release. While the hype for Varanasi is real among desis and in international circuits, the showcase of Varanasi in Mexico City was met with a cold response. A video posted by the Varanasi team shows audiences walking out of the theatres as Rajamouli's pre-recorded clip played, hinting at low interest in the feature presentation.

In pictures, as Karthikeya interacted with scribes, the crowd was very thin. This lukewarm response to Varanasi showcase is surprising given the international success of the director's last two movies - the Baahubali franchise and RRR, which also won an Oscar. Many on social media called it "bias" against Indian cinema. Others said it was "racism" that a director from India was snubbed by foreign audiences at a global stage. Some netizens claimed that Ramayana was met with a similar response during its showcase at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier in April. Director Nitesh Tiwari and actor-producer Yash were present as part of the team presenting Ramayana to the Western media and fans.