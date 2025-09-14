Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Make First Appearance After Welcoming Baby Boy, Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy Meet New Parents At Hospital | Watch

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej welcomed their baby boy on September 10. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time after their wedding in 2023. Days after the delivery, the couple left the hospital and took their baby boy home. Before their discharge, actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy paid the newborn a visit at the hospital.

Lavanya Tripathi discharged from the hospital 4 days after delivery

On September 14, Lavanya Tripathi and her husband Varun Tej were spotted leaving the hospital. Their newborn baby rested in the arms of the new father, Varun. The actor donned a casual t-shirt teamed with black jogger pants. He also sported a beanie. The new mother, on the other hand, donned a white and blue striped dress following the discharge.

The couple seemingly took the back route to exit the hospital, most likely to avoid the media blitz. Varun Tej is expected to keep the face of his son hidden from the public eye, following in the footsteps of his cousin Ram Charan. The baby is a pivotal member of the ‘mega family’ of Tollywood.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy visited the hospital early in the morning to visit the new parents. The couple was spotted entering the hospital where Lavanya gave birth. Allu Arjun even greeted the paparazzi present outside the premises. A video of the couple entering the hospital is now going viral on social media.



Also Read: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Baby Boy Gets 'Mega' Blessings From Chiranjeevi | Photo

Chiranjeevi welcomes Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's baby into ‘mega family’

Megastar Chiranjeevi welcomed the little one to the Konidela family with a heartfelt post that read, "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents."