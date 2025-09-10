Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Baby Boy Gets 'Mega' Blessings From Chiranjeevi | Photo

Tollywood actor Varun Tej and his wife Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first child - a baby boy. Without revealing the name of the newborn, the couple posted a photo of their family. Lavanya and the little baby received the blessing of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The Tollywood star was clicked at the hospital with new dad Varun as he held the baby boy in his arms. The adorable family snaps have gone viral on social media.

Chiranjeevi welcomed the little one to the Konidela family with a heartfelt post that read, "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents."

Chiranjeevi held newborn in his hands and blessed him | Image: X

"Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child," he added. Varun is the son of Chiranjeevi's younger brother, Nagendra Babu.

Chiranjeevi's post had a photo of him holding the newborn, with dad Varun standing beside them. On welcoming his baby boy after almost 2 years of marriage, the Ghani actor posted a black and white photo from the hospital, where his wife is holding the little munchkin and Varun is kissing her forehead. "Our little man (Blue heart emojis) 10.09.2025," he captioned the post.

Varun and Lavanya married in November 2023 | Image: Instagram

Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law and Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela wrote in the comments section, "Congratulations...sooooo happpy."

Shriya Saran wrote, "Congratulations so happy !!!!" Rakul Preet Singh added, "Congratulations guys (Red heart emojis) so happy for you both." Sundeep Kishan also wished new parents Varun and Lavanya, saying, "Congratulations," along with two red heart emojis.