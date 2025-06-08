Republic World
Updated 8 June 2025 at 15:04 IST

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Jet Off For Babymoon Before Welcoming First Child, Mom-to-be Hides Baby Bump In Oversized Outfit

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi made their first public appearance after announcing their pregnancy. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej at the airport
Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej at the airport | Image: X

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time.  The couple tied the knot in 2023 and announced their pregnancy in May, earlier this year. The parents-to-be were spotted for the first time after their pregnancy announcement.

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi jet off for their babymoon

On June 8, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were spotted at the Hyderabad airport. The couple did not pose for the shutterbugs as they made their way through the terminal. In the viral clip, the actor donned a colourful shirt which he teamed with a denim pants.
 

The mom-to-be hid her baby bump in an oversized pink coloured sweatshirt. She teamed the look with white pants and carried a bag along with her outfit. The actress did not flaunt her baby bump in the videos. While the location of their travel remains unknown, social media users assumed that the couple jetted off to their babymoon.

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's pregnancy announcement 

On May 6, Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej took to their Instagram accounts to share a joint announcement of their pregnancy. In a monochrome photo, the actor duo held each other's hands and stood in front of a baby shoe. They shared the photo along with the caption, "Life’s most beautiful role yet -Coming soon"

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi first met on the sets of their 2016 film, Mister. The couple began dating shortly after, but kept their relationship under the wraps until their wedding. Their dreamy wedding ceremony took place in Tuscany. Their wedding was not less than a luxurious event which was attended by the family and close friends, including Niharika Konidela, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan-Upasana, Allu Arjun-Sneha, Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan. In Hyderabad, they hosted a mega reception which was attended by who's who of the entertainment industry, including Naga Chaitanya, Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna.

