Updated March 16th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

Venkatesh Daggubati's Daughter Hayavahini Ties The Knot - See First Photos

Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter Hayavahini tied the knot with Nishanth on March 15 in Hyderabad.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Venkatesh Daggubati
Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter ties the knot | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Venkatesh Daggubati's second daughter Hayavahini tied the knot with Nishanth on March 15. Photos of the couple along with Venkatesh Daggubati and his wife are going viral on social media.

Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter gets married

Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter's marriage took place in Ramanaidu Studios. The wedding was attended by the who's who of the Telugu film industry as well as people from politics.

The wedding was a private affair. Before the wedding, the family also hosted a sangeet, mehendi, and Pellikuthuru functions. Pellikuthuru is Telugu for bride. It is a ceremonial event that takes place in South India as part of the pre-wedding rituals. 

The pre-wedding festivities were attended by several celebrities including Mahesh Babu's wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar along with her daughter Sitara Ghattameneni. Namrata shared a couple of inside photos from Hayavahini's mehendi ceremony.

What more do we know about the couple?

Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter was engaged to Nishanth in October last year in Vijaywada. The engagement ceremony too was attended by several Tollywood celebrities. Nishanth is a doctor from Vijayawada. According to 123 Telugu, the family will host a lavish wedding reception on Sunday. It is also believed that Venkatesh Daggubati hosted a fancy cocktail party after the wedding ceremony on Friday night. 

Photo from Hayavahini's engagement

What more do we know about Venkatesh Daggubati's family?

Venkatesh Daggubati is married to Venkatesh Neerja. They tied the knot in 1985. They are parents to four children - Arjun, Hayavahini, Aashritha, and Bhavana Daggubati. 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

