Updated February 12th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

VIDEO: Mr Bachchan Director Lashes Out At Media For Blind Item Accusing Him Of Binge Drinking

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle has been running successfully in theatres. On Sunday, the makers organised a success meet where Harish Shankar lashed out at media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Harish Shankar at Eagle success meet
Harish Shankar at Eagle success meet | Image:x
Ravi Teja starrer Eagle has been running successfully in theatres. On Sunday, the makers organised a success meet of the film wherein the team of Eagle was in attendance. The event took place in Hyderabad. During the success meet, Mr Bachchan director Harish Shankar addressed the crowd and slammed a website for making a false report on him.

 

Ravi Teja tries to calm down an angry Harish Shankar

At the success meet of Eagle, Mr Bachchan director Harish Shankar got furious and revealed that a website reported that he was consuming excessive alcohol due to frustration over his movie not commencing. "I am curious as to whether he (journalist) was offering me soda or ice during my binge drinking," Mr Bachchan director stated.

Harish Shankar further said that "blind items" are nothing but gossip articles that use silhouette pictures as references and withhold names. He further urged media to help producers in making films rather that creating such circumstances that just drive them away from showbiz. While Mr Bachchan director Harish Shankar was addressing the crowd, he got so furious that Ravi Teja had to get up and calm him down. Ravi Teja hugged Harish Shankar and ensured he was doing well. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Karthik Gattamneni on inspiration behind the film Eagle

In a recent interview, director of Eagle Karthik Gattamneni said that he is an ardent fan of Rambo and wanted to adopt a similar plot for his film Eagle. He said, "I was a huge fan of films like Rambo and The Terminator series. Those films did not have heroes with an active persona, yet they made for such satisfying theatrical experiences. Heroes of these films, more often than not, aligned themselves with a larger cause. I adopted a similar approach for Eagle." Meanwhile, the film released in theatres on February 9. 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

