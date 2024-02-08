Vijay Deverakonda Celebrates Sankranthi With Family, Rumoured Girlfriend Rashmika Gives It A Miss

Advertisement

It is Makar Sankranti and celebs from across the Indian film industry are busy wishing the fans by sharing family portraits. Among them is Vijay Deverakonda, who shared several photos celebrating the harvest festival with his family. It has come amid the reports of the actor's potential engagement to Rashmika Mandanna in February.

Inside The Deverakonda's Sankranti celebrations

Taking to Instagram, Vijay shared a series of photos in which the Deverakonda family can be seen in traditional ensembles. They hosted a puja at their house and shared some candid snaps from the intimate ceremony. In the first, Vijay can be seen in a yellow dhoti, while his brother Anand can be seen in a green dhoti. The actor's father can be seen donning a white mundu, while his mother dons a blue and pink shade saree. However, Rashmika, who seemingly shares a great bond with the Liger actor and his family, was missing.

(A photo from Vijay's Sankranthi album | Image: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

The other two photos are of Vijay with his mother busy with the puja. Wishing the followers on Sankranti, the actor wrote, "Andariki Sankranthi Subhakankshalu (Sankranthi greetings to all)"

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to get engaged in February?

Rumours have been doing the rounds for a few days that the Dear Comrade stars are set to get engaged in February in an intimate ceremony. While the duo has been acknowledged as good friends, fans have been hoping for something more between the two for a long now. However, the duo are yet to react to the speculations.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Rashmika and Vijay celebrated New Year together in Vietnam. They shared separate posts without even a glimpse of each other, but the eagle eye fans were quick to notice that a similar market and street stall in their backgrounds.

What's next for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika is currently busy with the shooting of Pushpa: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Vijay, on the other hand, is gearing up for his upcoming film of Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur.