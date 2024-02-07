Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 00:44 IST

Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star To Take Devara Release Date As Jr NTR Starrer Gets Postponed?

Jr NTR starrer Devara is supposed to hit the theatres on April 5, but rumours have been rife that the makers are planning to postpone the film owing to a clash.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Devara
Posters of Devara(L) and Family Star (R) | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jr NTR starrer Devara has been in the news since owing to the rumours suggesting that the makers are planning to postpone the film owing to clashes with Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Amid the speculation, Dil Raju, President of Telugu Film Chamber, has seemingly confirmed that the highly anticipated film is getting postponed.

Is Devara getting postponed?

On Monday, the members of the board held a press conference where the producer issued a clarification regarding Eagle and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona's release date. During that, they shared that if the makers of Devara officially postponed the film then they will release Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Superstar on April 5.

He said, “To fulfil our promise, we requested the Oooru Peru Bhairava Kona team to postpone their film for Eagle to enjoy a huge solo release. We express our gratitude as they have agreed to it. Eagle will release on February 9 and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona will release on February 16.” Dil Raju added, "If Devara release is officialy postponed, we will release Family Star on April 5."

Family Star (2024) - Movie | Reviews, Cast & Release Date - BookMyShow
(A poster of Family Star | Image: IMDb)

More about Devara

Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the pivotal roles. The film marks the actress' debut in the Telugu industry. In the supporting role, we will see Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain. The music for Devara is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu.

Jr NTR looks fierce in new poster from Devara, first glimpse to be out on Jan 8 - Hindustan Times
(A poster of Devara | Image: Instagram)

More about Family Star

Romantic family drama is written and directed by Parasuram. Produced by  Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh, apart from Vijay and Mrunal. In the film, he will seemingly star as a house husband, while Mrunal runs the house.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News22 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement