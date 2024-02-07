Advertisement

Jr NTR starrer Devara has been in the news since owing to the rumours suggesting that the makers are planning to postpone the film owing to clashes with Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Amid the speculation, Dil Raju, President of Telugu Film Chamber, has seemingly confirmed that the highly anticipated film is getting postponed.

Is Devara getting postponed?

On Monday, the members of the board held a press conference where the producer issued a clarification regarding Eagle and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona's release date. During that, they shared that if the makers of Devara officially postponed the film then they will release Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Superstar on April 5.

He said, “To fulfil our promise, we requested the Oooru Peru Bhairava Kona team to postpone their film for Eagle to enjoy a huge solo release. We express our gratitude as they have agreed to it. Eagle will release on February 9 and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona will release on February 16.” Dil Raju added, "If Devara release is officialy postponed, we will release Family Star on April 5."

(A poster of Family Star | Image: IMDb)

More about Devara

Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the pivotal roles. The film marks the actress' debut in the Telugu industry. In the supporting role, we will see Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain. The music for Devara is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu.

(A poster of Devara | Image: Instagram)

More about Family Star

Romantic family drama is written and directed by Parasuram. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh, apart from Vijay and Mrunal. In the film, he will seemingly star as a house husband, while Mrunal runs the house.