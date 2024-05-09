Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 35th birthday today, May 9, and on this special occasion, a new movie has been announced. After giving a flop movie Family Star, the actor is set to collaborate with the producer Dil Raju again. The makers have released the concept poster of the movie which appears fierce.

All you need to know about Vijay Deverakonda's next untitled

The film will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola of Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru fame and is touted to be a rural action-packed drama. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared a poster on his X handle that shows the protagonist holding a sharp weapon which is smeared with blood. The poster offers a glimpse of the actor's hand. The text on the poster reads, "The blood on my hands is not of their death… but of my own rebirth.”

It will be a pan-Indian movie, releasing in five regional languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The project is being bankrolled by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations reportedly on a grand scale. The makers are yet to announce the title.

"#VijayDevarakonda will collaborate once again with #DilRaju… The PAN-India film - a rural action-drama directed by #RaviKiranKola - is produced by Raju and Shirish. #SVC59," read the caption.

Will Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming pan-India movie revive his box office image?

Vijay Deverakonda has been going through a rough patch in his career since the release of the 2022 movie Liger. All movies up until Family Star (2024) met with underwhelming response at the box office. It was believed that his recent family drama, co-starring Mrunal Thakur and bankrolled by Dil Rajju, was expected to revive his career, but the movie received negative reviews from critics, owing to weak comedy, plot and predictability. The film was a box office bomb grossing only ₹19.78 crore against a budget of ₹50 crore.

His previous release Kushi (2023) co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu was one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. However, it opened to mixed reviews from critics. The movie earned ₹16 crore on the first day and after a week (7 days) of its release, Kushi minted a worldwide gross of ₹71.95 crore. The film was reportedly declared a box-office bomb with a loss of over ₹12 crore.