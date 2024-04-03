Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently shooting for GOAT- Greatest of All Time, had earlier announced his political entry. He also disclosed that Thalapathy 69 would be his last film before venturing into politics. While fans have been awaiting to hear an official confirmation, it has been reported that Thalapathy 69 will be a political film and director H Vinoth will helm the project.

A file photo of Thalapathy Vijay | Image: X

H Vinoth to join hands with Thalapathy Vijay

According to DT Next, Thalapathy 69 is expected to be Vijay's final film as an actor before embarking on a full-fledged political career. Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam is the name of the actor's political party. According to the report, Vijay will receive Rs 250 crore as remuneration for Thalapathy 69, which will be directed by H Vinoth. With this, Vijay will become one of the highest-paid actors in the country.

Advertisement

If the news is true, Vijay and Vinoth will be working together for the first time on a project. DVV Entertainment and AGS Entertainment are competing for the rights to the film, which is expected to be a political thriller. Vijay is currently working on GOAT, so an official announcement on Thalapathy 69 is expected closer to the film's release. Ajith has played the lead in all of H Vinoth's recent films, including Thunivu, Valimai, and Nerkonda Paaravai.

Advertisement

Vetrimaaran denies being a part of Thalapathy 69

The Vada Chennai director Vetrimaaran was asked about working with Vijay in Thalapathy 69 at a recent press event. Vetrimaaran replied that he had read the report and expected that Vijay would also read it, clearing that it was just a mere rumour. So far, the filmmaker has denied signing a film deal with Vijay, but he expressed his wish to work with him soon.