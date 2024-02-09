English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

Pawan Kalyan's Fans Light Fire Inside Theater To Celebrate Re-release Of Cameraman Ganga To Rambabu

Pawan Kalyan's fans lit fire in theater to celebrate the re-release of the actor's 2012 film Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu. The video is now viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pawan Kalyan in OG
Pawan Kalyan in OG | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's 2012 film Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu was recently re-released in theaters in Andhra Pradesh. During one of those screenings, a group of fans lit up scraps of paper on fire inside the theater to celebrate the occasion. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

In the video, Pawan's fans can be seen dancing inside the theater around the fire they lit with scraps of paper.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

23 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

26 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

32 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

33 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

36 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

41 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info17 minutes ago

  2. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories18 minutes ago

  4. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile27 minutes ago

  5. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement