Updated February 9th, 2024 at 19:49 IST
Pawan Kalyan's Fans Light Fire Inside Theater To Celebrate Re-release Of Cameraman Ganga To Rambabu
Pawan Kalyan's fans lit fire in theater to celebrate the re-release of the actor's 2012 film Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu. The video is now viral.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Pawan Kalyan in OG | Image:Pinterest
Advertisement
Power Star Pawan Kalyan's 2012 film Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu was recently re-released in theaters in Andhra Pradesh. During one of those screenings, a group of fans lit up scraps of paper on fire inside the theater to celebrate the occasion. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.
In the video, Pawan's fans can be seen dancing inside the theater around the fire they lit with scraps of paper.
Advertisement
Published February 9th, 2024 at 19:49 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.