Power Star Pawan Kalyan's 2012 film Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu was recently re-released in theaters in Andhra Pradesh. During one of those screenings, a group of fans lit up scraps of paper on fire inside the theater to celebrate the occasion. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: During the re-release of Pawan Kalyan's movie 'Cameraman Ganga to Rambabu', fans lit scraps of papers inside a theatre in Nandyala, earlier today pic.twitter.com/aKjbAv0zri — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

In the video, Pawan's fans can be seen dancing inside the theater around the fire they lit with scraps of paper.