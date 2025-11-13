Viral Video: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Make First Joint Appearance After Engagement, Couple's PDA Moment Steals The Show

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly exchanged rings in October. Though the couple is yet to officially confirm the engagement, they have given indirect hints several times. The Liger actor attended the success bash of Rashmika's recent release, The Girlfriend, marking their first joint appearance together following the engagement.

Several photos and videos of the couple from the event have gone viral on social media. At the event, Vijay heaped praises on Rashmika's performance in the film and also called her by her nickname, ‘Rashi’. The actress also expressed gratitude for having Vijay in her life.

In a viral moment from the event, Vijay Deverakonda could be seen greeting the members of the film. When he sees Rashmika, the duo exchange an adorable smile, and Vijay kisses her hand. The moment has been doing rounds on social media, with fans adoring their chemistry. Social media users shared that Rashmika and Vijay ooze ‘newlyweds’ energy.

Speaking at the event, Rashmika, while addressing her Dear Comrade co-star as "Viju", poured out her heart and thanked him for being a part of the film. “You've been a part of this film since the beginning. You're also a part of the success. You have been a part of this whole journey personally. I hope everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives. It's a blessing.”

The Kingdom star also celebrated Rashmika Mandanna's work and journey. “To the woman she has become today, who decides to pick up a script like this. At the peak of her career, she decides to tell a story. She wasn't sure how many people would come to see the film, but she wanted to bring forward a story that would mean a lot to many people. Rashi, I am so proud of your journey, of everything you have become, of the woman you are," said the actor, praising his fiancée. All the videos of the couple from the event are now viral on social media.



