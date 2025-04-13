Vishambhara Trolling: Producer Says AI Used, Not VFX In Chiranjeevi Starrer Teaser

Megastar Chiranjeevi joined hands with Bimbisara director Vassishta for the high-budget socio-fantasy film Vishambhara. The teaser of the film has generated excitement among fans. A new aspect of the project has come to light. According to the makers, the teaser clip used AI, as the VFX work was taking more time than stipulated. When the first clip of the film was released last year, it received backlash for the poor quality VFX.

For a film relying heavily on post-production, fans of Chiranjeevi did not back down from pointing out one of the major flaws in the much-awaited project. Now, it has been revealed by the makers that the Vishambhara teaser used AI and not VFX.

Chiranjeevi in Vishambhara poster | Image: X

Speaking in a recent interview, producer Mallidi Satyanarayana Reddy said that the makers used AI-generated visuals for the teaser and not VFX shots.

He said that the makers of the film gave the footage to VFX companies and asked how many days it would take to finish the work. “CG companies said that they would finish it in three months. The film’s team gave them six months and decided to release the movie during Sankranthi. However, the VFX work didn’t finish even after six months. As the VFX work wasn’t finished, they used AI technology visuals for the teaser,” he shared.

The film has been delayed due to post-production work. Meanwhile, the makers also released a single titled Rama Rama on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, stoking anticipation among fans.