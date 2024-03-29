Advertisement

Vishwak Sen is currently riding high on the success of his last release, Gaami. The film has been fetching rave critical reviews. On the occasion of the actor's 29th birthday, which he rang in on March 29, the makers of his next have revealed the official title for the project.

Vishwak Sen's VS 12 gets dubbed Laila



On the occasion of Vishwak Sen's birthday this year, the makers of his next, VS 12, shared the official poster for the film. The poster reveals the title of the same to be Laila. This announcement has caught the interest of many owing to speculations over the kind of character Vishwak Sen may be seen in.

Though there has been no confirmation over the same, as per a recent 123Telugu report, Vishwak Sen may be playing a female or rather, feminine character in Laila. The poster in question shows a filled to the brim vanity, complete with aesthetic makeup products and other tools of adornment. A plush pink background completes the frame. The announcement poster for the title drop, too was dunked in pink, following the same theme. Considering Vishwak is the face of the film (the project having been tentatively titled VS 12), the possibility of the actor at least cross dressing in the film, harbours a high possibility. The film is being directed by Ram Narayan of Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku fame and will also feature Aakanksha Sharma.

Vishwak Sen was last seen in Gaami



In the wake of speculations over Vishwak possibly essaying a feminine role in Laila, it is worth mentioning that the actor's last release, Gaami, featured him as an Aghora. As per media reports, Gaami has been mounted on a budget of ₹24 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film, which released in theatres on March 8, has minted ₹11.8 crores at the domestic box office, with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹13.9 crores.

Gaami will reportedly stream on ZEE5.