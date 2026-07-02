Vishwambhara And Jailer 2 To Clash On Dussehra 2026? Chiranjeevi's Much-Delayed Film Likely To Release On...

Chiranjeevi has been busy working on his upcoming film Vishwambhara, which was announced in 2023. Since then, the film has been delayed for reasons better known to them. Now, rumours are rife that the makers have finally locked the release date and will be releasing it in the theatres this year itself.

Vishwambhara to release on Dussehra?

According to a report in 123Telugu, the makers have decided to release the film on the occasion of Dussehra, October 16. Despite knowing that the film will clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the makers are quite firm on their decision.

Last year in August, Chirajeevi addressed the delay and explained that the second half of the movie relies on VFX and graphics, and to ensure that the audience gets the best, they are working hard to deliver high-quality work.

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Vishwambhara director reveals the storyline

Mallidi Vassishta, in an interview with Gulte, disclosed the storyline of his fantasy universe, sharing that the movie will explore one of the 14 worlds(lokas/lokalu) in Hindu scriptures. He said, "There are 14 lokalu, 7 on top and 7 on the bottom. Numerous filmmakers have already explored different worlds in the manner they want.” He further shared his vision, saying, “I decided to go a step further. Vishwambhara takes place in the Satya lokam where Lord Brahma resides. We have already seen films where Yama lokam and Svarga lokam are explored. I wanted to do something different.”

Speaking about Vishwambhara’s heroic figure, he said, “The movie is all about how the hero crosses the lokalu to rescue the heroine, much like how Rama went for Sita.” The maker also clarifies that the film is "not related to James Cameron’s Avatar or JVAS."

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Details about Vishwambhara