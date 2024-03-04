English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 22:05 IST

Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi Film Expands Cast With Two More Leading Ladies After Trisha Krishnan

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the mythical magnum opus, Vishwambhara. An exciting update about the film's cast has now come forward.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ramya Pasupuleti, Trisha Krishnan, Esha Chawla
Ramya Pasupuleti, Trisha Krishnan, Esha Chawla | Image:X
  • 2 min read
The year has started on a rather positive note for Chiranjeevi, owing to the veteran actor being felicitated with the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award for the Republic of India. On the professional front, the actor is gearing up to soon commence filming for his next, Mallidi Vassishta's Vishwambhara, an interesting update on which has now come forth.

Vishwambhara to feature three female leads

A recent 123Telugu report has confirmed that Chiranjeevi's next - Mallidi Vassishta's Vishwambhara, will feature not one, but three female leads. While Trisha Krishnan was confirmed to be leading the film along side Chiru, a long time back, the other two female leads have only recently been confirmed.

 


Besides Trisha, who was last seen in Leo, Vishwambhara will be featuring Esha Chawla and Ramya Pasupuleti in pivotal roles. While Esha is best known for her role in the 2011 romance film Prema Kavali, Ramya caught the audience's attention with the 2018 film Husharu. Ramya Pasupuleti also took to her Instagram handle to thank Chiranjeevi and Vassishta for giving her the opportunity to be a part of the film.

Ramya Pasupuleti pens a gratitude note for Chiranjeevi

Ramya Pasupuleti took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself alongside Chiranjeevi. Accompanying the gleeful photos was a caption appreciating Chiranjeevi for his magnetic screen presence and experience. This was followed by an expression of gratitude for giving her a shot in the big-banner Vishwambhara. 

The caption to her post read, "It’s an honor to share the screen, dance, and act with the legend @chiranjeevikonidela sir. What an amazing personality! There’s so much to learn from the boss. Thank you so much for creating an opportunity to take a picture. Truly honored. What a day! Also thank you @vassishta_006 sir for giving me this role!🥹 #chiranjeevi #megastar" Vishwambhara will be hitting theatres in 2025. 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 22:05 IST

