Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi's Larger-Than-life Role's Details Revealed, Check Out His Character Name
Vishwambhara will reportedly show Chiranjeevi in a larger-than-life role. Here's how much the makers are spending on the film and calling actor's character.
Chiranjeevi, who was recently awarded Padma Vibhushan, is currently busy shooting for his 156th project Vishwambhara with director Mallidi Vasishta. While there have not been many official details about the film yet, it seems like certain important information about the film has been leaked and out on social.
What do we know about Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara?
According to 123 Telugu, megastar Chiranjeevi will play the role of a man named Dorababu in the Vasistha directorial. The megastar will be shown in a larger-than-life avatar and will showcase a different dimension of the actor.
What do we know about the film's budget and other details?
Reportedly, the film is being made on a budget of ₹150 to ₹200 crore. The Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravaani will compose songs for the film. However, apart from Chiranjeevi, the makers haven't revealed any details about the rest of the cast in the film.
Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in the film Bholaa Shankar, also has a film lined up with Boyappati Sreenu. The film too will go on floors sometime this year.
The release dates of these films are yet to be decided and revealed. Actor Vishwambhara is prepping up for a Sankranthi release. The film will most likely clash with films of Nagarjuna and Sharwanand among other lineups for the festive season in 2025.
Published January 29th, 2024 at 14:06 IST
