Updated 26 February 2026 at 10:08 IST
Wedding Of Virosh: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Tie The Knot In Two Traditional Ceremonies
Wedding Of Virosh: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will reportedly first tie the knot in the Telugu tradition, followed by the Kondava tradition ceremony today, February 26.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Wedding Of Virosh: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie the knot today, February 26, in the presence of their family and close friends. The venue of their wedding is Udaipur's ITC Mementos. However, it would not get married in one ceremony but two traditional ceremonies. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the couple has decided to honour their respective cultures.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie the knot in Telugu and Kodava tradition
According to the report, the couple will first tie the knot in the Telugu tradition, followed by the Kondava tradition ceremony. "The first wedding will be in the Telugu tradition while the second ceremony will be in the Kodava tradition, peculiar to the Coorg district in Karnataka, which Rashmika belongs to." The source further revealed that it was Vijay's idea to have two different ceremonies to honour the culture.
Also Read: Wedding Of Virosh: Kalyani Priyadarshan Calls Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Love Story Her 'Favourite', Shares Photos From Haldi Ceremony
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi ceremony
The couple offered a closer look at the playful and aesthetic side of her Haldi celebrations through their respective social media handles. The décor reflects a charming blend of sunshine hues and personal touches. One of the frames features a vibrant illustrated backdrop of two animated dogs enjoying a drive against a golden sunset setting. In the foreground, a wicker basket filled with colourful sticks and a bright yellow umbrella enhances the summery Haldi vibe.
Another glimpse captures an elegant outdoor seating arrangement set beside a serene waterbody. Cane chairs surround a round table draped in a yellow-and-white striped floral tablecloth. Wooden chargers, neatly folded yellow napkins and bright floral centrepieces complete the setup. The décor balances tradition with contemporary styling, leaning into the signature Haldi palette of yellow, marigold and soft floral accents.
In another Story, Vijay shared a close-up of personalised floral name placards. One flower-shaped card reads “Rushie”, a nickname for Rashmika, while the other reads “Vijay.” Placed among fresh lilies, roses and marigolds, the décor detail adds an intimate, romantic element to the traditional ceremony.
Following their intimate wedding, the couple will host a reception for all their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4, on the occasion of Holi.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 26 February 2026 at 10:08 IST