Wedding Of Virosh: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Tie The Knot In Two Traditional Ceremonies

Wedding Of Virosh: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie the knot today, February 26, in the presence of their family and close friends. The venue of their wedding is Udaipur's ITC Mementos. However, it would not get married in one ceremony but two traditional ceremonies. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the couple has decided to honour their respective cultures.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie the knot in Telugu and Kodava tradition

According to the report, the couple will first tie the knot in the Telugu tradition, followed by the Kondava tradition ceremony. "The first wedding will be in the Telugu tradition while the second ceremony will be in the Kodava tradition, peculiar to the Coorg district in Karnataka, which Rashmika belongs to." The source further revealed that it was Vijay's idea to have two different ceremonies to honour the culture.

(A still from their film Geetha Govindam | Image: X)

Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi ceremony

The couple offered a closer look at the playful and aesthetic side of her Haldi celebrations through their respective social media handles. The décor reflects a charming blend of sunshine hues and personal touches. One of the frames features a vibrant illustrated backdrop of two animated dogs enjoying a drive against a golden sunset setting. In the foreground, a wicker basket filled with colourful sticks and a bright yellow umbrella enhances the summery Haldi vibe.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Another glimpse captures an elegant outdoor seating arrangement set beside a serene waterbody. Cane chairs surround a round table draped in a yellow-and-white striped floral tablecloth. Wooden chargers, neatly folded yellow napkins and bright floral centrepieces complete the setup. The décor balances tradition with contemporary styling, leaning into the signature Haldi palette of yellow, marigold and soft floral accents.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

In another Story, Vijay shared a close-up of personalised floral name placards. One flower-shaped card reads “Rushie”, a nickname for Rashmika, while the other reads “Vijay.” Placed among fresh lilies, roses and marigolds, the décor detail adds an intimate, romantic element to the traditional ceremony.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)