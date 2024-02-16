Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

When Animal Director Sandeep Vanga Talked About Moving To Hollywood: If They Stop Me In India...

While Sandeep Reddy Vanga has tasted commercial success, his movies Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal have divided the audience over their content.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one of the most controversial and successful filmmakers working in India right now. The director acquired cult status with his first release Arjun Reddy (2017) and then successfully transitioned to Bollywood with Kabir Singh (2019), starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. His latest release Animal did over ₹900 crore at the worldwide box office and despite dividing the audience, became a huge commercial successful.

While Vanga has successfully managed to divide the audience's opinion with his films, in a throwback interview, he said that if he will move to Hollywood if he was not allowed to make films in India.

Animal poster | Image: Animal The Film/X

Vanga was told he was too bold for Tollywood

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother Pranay, who is also a co-producer of Animal, recently shared that back when Sandeep was still trying to bag his first Telugu film, he was told that “he should go to Bollywood” as his ideas were seen as too bold for Telugu cinema.

A still from Kabir Singh | Image: IMDb

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Pranay said that after passing out of his film school in Australia, when Sandeep returned to Hyderabad, he thought he “would crack it easily” but it did not happen that way. “He thought he would crack it easily after coming from Australia but that wasn’t happening because of the way he was narrating the story. I don’t know… It was beyond the belief system of the producers, the way he was narrating,” Pranay told Pinkvilla.    

Vanga's old interview on moving to Hollywood

In an earlier interview, while promoting his film Arjun Reddy, Vanga clearly stated that after the criticism that his film is getting he will make his next film in Bollywood. 

"If they stop me in India, I will go to Hollywood. I won't have a language barrier. I will make films in Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and other languages too." 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

