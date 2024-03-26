When Ram Charan Hinted At Making Hollywood Debut: I Want To Stick To My Culture

Advertisement

Ram Charan has risen to popular fame not just in the country but globally as well. The actor who headlined SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus movie RRR has become a household name in Hollywood as well. Speaking at a public event earlier last year, the actor opened up about his ambitions of making a Hollywood debut.

What did Ram Charan say about working outside India?

On May 23 last year, Ram Charan talked about his Hollywood debut and the kind of films he wants to work on in the future. The actor was at the Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation event at the Sheri-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). When asked about making a debut in Hollywood, he said: “I want to explore India more and I don't think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture.”

Ram Charan at the G20 event in Kashmir | Image: Ram Charan/Instagram

He then spoke about the "strong culture" India has. “I want to educate (people) that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There's a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it's not a South Indian or North Indian movie, it's about Indian mitti ka stories. These stories are finally coming out.”

Advertisement

Ram Charan announces new film with Pushpa director ahead of birthday

While Ram Charan became a global icon after the blockbuster success of RRR, Sukumar became a household name as his Pushpa franchise took the nation by storm. Scheduled to commence production later this year, the untitled film aims for a grand release in the last quarter of 2025.

Advertisement

Official announcement of RC17 | Image: X

The combination of Ram Charan, Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers and DSP come together for the 2nd time after the blockbuster hit Rangasthalam. The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. With these heavyweights coming together, fans can expect a Pan-India cinematic experience like never before.