Who Is Mangli In Trouble After Anti Drugs Raid At Her Birthday Bash? She Has Sung Oo Antava In Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Zinda Banda In Jawan

An anti-drugs raid conducted by officials during singer Mangli's birthday bash at a resort in Chevella, Hyderabad has landed her in trouble. Apart from drugs like marijuana, illegal foreign liquor was also served to the guests present. Mangli has been booked along with a few others, including the resort's manager and further investigation is underway.

The controversial gathering was attended by Mangli’s friends, including industry celebrities, like singer Divi and lyricist Kasarla Shyam. They are also under the radar, and maybe called in for questioning in the matter.

Singer Mangli started her career as a TV presenter | Image: Instagram

Who is singer Mangli?

Satyavathi Rathod aka Mangli is associated with the Telugu film and TV industry. She is a singer and a TV presenter. Cultural songs are her forte. Mangli has a younger sister, Indravathi Rathod, who became famous after crooning Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The song was sung in Kannada by Mangli. The track is titled Oo Anthiya in Kannada.

Her other popular tracks include Saranga Dariya in Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story (2021). The viral track Ramuloo Ramulaa from the 2020 Tollywood film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, featuring Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun, also features her vocals with Anurag Kulkarni. She has also sung in movies like The Family Star, the upcoming Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Mechanic Rocky, Jawan, Dhamaka and more.

Mangli's beginnings in the Tollywood industry

Mangli's began career in 2013, when she was invited as a guest artist on Telugu news channel, V6 News for a Dasara festival special show called as Dhoom Dham. After this, she also featured in various other news shows on HMTV, Jordar News and others. Her satirical characters were a hit among the audiences.