Why Is Pawan Kalyan Angry With Tollywood Producers? Impending Theatre Shutdown In Telugu States, 'Disrespect' Towards Govt And More Issues Explained

The Telugu film industry, it appears, is at a crossroads with the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh. Theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may potentially shut down starting June 1 due to the long-standing demands of the exhibitors to alter the revenue-sharing model in agreement with the producers. Other issues that persist in Tollywood are tax filing, ticket prices, special shows and some more.

Pawan Kalyan said film industry should unite on their issues and meet the governemnt with their demands | Image: X

A matter of disrespect: Pawan Kalyan's harsh words against his film industry members

In a note, Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister and popular star Pawan Kalyan accused the Telugu film industry stakeholders of "lacking minimum respect" towards the TDP-led NDA government. Kalyan Pawan expressed his extreme disappointment over the fact that even after one year of the coalition government coming to power, no representative from the film industry had made an effort to formally meet Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at a time when they are contemplating to accord industry status and develop it further.

Producers close to Pawan Kalyan have acknowledged his displeasure with Tollywood stakeholders | Image: X

How Tollywood's stance towards the government has not changed in the past few years

Tollywood stakeholders sidelining the state government is not new. When YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM in 2019 and imposed strict measures against the industry, like fixing ticket prices at ₹10-₹50, they did not make any effort to reach out to him. State reps objected to the fact that the Andhra government is doing much to support the industry, but they were not getting anything in return, not even meeting the CM as a basic courtesy.

After things spiralled, a delegation comprising of Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli and others met the then-CM Reddy. The same issue has been highlighted by Pawan Kalyan when his government is in power in the state. He also pointed out that instead of individually coming during the release of movies to hike ticket prices and resolving other grievances, they should come together to discuss their problems and share them with the government.

Many believe that since Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is coming out on June 12, the theatre shutdown, which is planned for June 1, is a ploy by Tollywood bigwigs to sabotage the movie.

What are the producers saying?