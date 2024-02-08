English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 23:38 IST

Teri Meri: Poster Unveiled for Shine Tom Chacko, Honey Rose Starrer

The film is being produced by Amjit SK and Semir Chempail under Texas Film Factory. The shooting for Teri Meri is set to commence in Varkala in March this year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Teri Meri Motion Poster
Teri Meri Motion Poster | Image:Teri Meri Motion Poster I Image: IMDb
Teri Meri which is a much-anticipated Malayalam film, featuring Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Honey Rose, and Anna Rajan in pivotal roles, has revealed its captivating title poster. Produced by Amjit SK and Semir Chempail under Texas Film Factory, the movie is set to commence shooting in Varkala in March this year. Teri Meri brings together a blend of established stars and talented newcomers.

Excitement builds as makers unveil striking title poster of Teri Meri

The unveiling of the title poster for Teri Meri has ignited enthusiasm among fans, garnering over 2k likes and a flood of heart and fire emojis in the comment section. The film, directed and written by debutant Aarti Gayatri Devi, promises a unique narrative, marking the debut of several emerging talents in the industry. Aarti Mithun, a promising newcomer, takes on multiple roles in crafting the script, plot, narrative, and songs for this cinematic venture.

The motion poster of Teri Meri was officially launched at the esteemed IMA House in Kalur on September 15, coinciding with actor Shine Tom Chacko's birthday. The film, produced under the Texas Film Factory banner, holds special importance for Amjith SK, especially after the dedicated efforts to release his last film, King Fish, in theaters. Teri Meri stands as the second production under this banner, promising a compelling storyline and noteworthy performances.

Upcoming Projects of Shine Tom Chacko, Honey Rose

Shine Tom Chacko, acclaimed for his roles in films like Beast, Ishq, and Kurup, gears up for Teri Meri alongside a lineup of upcoming projects, including Thundu, Devara Part 1, and Vivekanandan Viralaanu. The actor's versatility shines through in diverse roles, with Vivekanandan Viralaanu, directed by Kamal, being a notable addition to his filmography. Meanwhile, Honey Rose, known for films such as Big Brother , and Monster, continues to make her mark with upcoming releases like DNA, and Rachel, adding to her impressive body of work.

The motion poster of Teri Meri was officially launched at the esteemed IMA House in Kalur on September 15 I Image: IMDb

As the excitement builds around Teri Meri, fans eagerly anticipate the cinematic brilliance that this collaboration of seasoned actors and emerging talents promises to deliver.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 23:38 IST

