English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 08:10 IST

The Legend of Hanuman: Sharad Kelkar opens up about voice acting challenges

Sharad Kelkar delves into the challenges of voice acting and teases the intense Hanuman-Raavan dynamic in The Legend of Hanuman Season 3.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sharad
Sharad | Image:Sharad
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sharad Kelkar who has over two decades of expertise in both cinema and television known for his captivating on-screen presence, gears up for the highly-anticipated premiere of The Legend of Hanuman Season 3. His portrayal of Raavan in the show has sparked curiosity and excitement among audiences.

Sharad Kelkar talks about voice acting's unique challenges

In an exclusive discussion with OTTplay, Sharad Kelkar shed light on the intricacies of voice acting, emphasizing its heightened complexity compared to on-screen performances. He delineated the challenges, emphasizing that while traditional acting engages multiple facets like body language and facial expressions, voice acting relies solely on the voice for emotive expression, making it a more demanding craft.

Sharad Kelkar talks about voice acting's unique challenges I IMDb

Kelkar articulated, "Voice acting is more challenging as your expressions solely rely on your voice. Unlike on-camera acting where your eyes, body, and facial expressions convey emotions, in voice acting, there's no physical support, making it tougher."

Advertisement

Delving into the upcoming season of The Legend of Hanuman, Sharad highlighted the thematic depth, elaborating on the exploration of Hanumanji's evolution and his confrontations with Raavan. He expressed his delight in portraying the multi-layered character of Raavan, emphasizing the season's focus on the dynamic between Hanumanji and Raavan, promising riveting dialogues, strategies, and emotions.

Sharad Kelkar expressed his delight in portraying the multi-layered character of Raavan

Kelkar enthused, "This season delves into Hanumanji's discovery of his powers, his journey alongside Shri Ram, and their confrontation with Raavan. It's more centered on the Hanumanji Vs. Raavan narrative, offering deeper insights into their interactions and strategies, making it a compelling watch."

Advertisement

What 2024 holds for Sharad Kelkar?

Apart from his on-screen prowess, Sharad Kelkar has established himself as a reliable voice actor, contributing his talents to dubbed versions of noteworthy films like Adipurush, the Baahubali series, and Marvel movies, collaborating with industry giants.

Advertisement
Kelkar's versatility and upcoming release I IMDb

Meanwhile, The Legend Of Hanuman Season 3 is set to captivate audiences on Disney+ Hotstar from January 12, 2024, promising an engaging narrative and Kelkar's artful portrayal of the enigmatic character, Raavan. 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 08:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World22 minutes ago

  2. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  4. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement