The Traitors 2: Karan Johar Calls Krystle D'souza's Gameplay 'Very, Very Smart'

Mumbai: Krystle D'Souza has very smartly made her way into the final six, and the actress has been so good at her gameplay that she has now even earned praise from host Karan Johar.

Krystle, who is playing the role of a 'Traitor' on the show, has managed to stay away from major suspicion while making careful moves whenever the game demanded it.

In the latest episode, Karan spoke about Krystle's approach to the game and praised the way she has handled the pressure. Talking about her strategy, he told her, “You have played very, very smart game.”

Krystle has largely stayed away from trying to control every conversation in the house. Instead, she has watched where the suspicion is moving and stepped in when needed. This approach has helped her remain in the game as the number of contestants continues to fall one after another.

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Her role as a 'Traitor' has also meant that she has had to keep her identity hidden while trying to send the 'Innocents' in the wrong direction. Krystle has managed to keep her reactions under control and has picked each of her moves extremely carefully.

In a recent episode of the show, during the Circle of Shaq, suspicion started moving towards her close friend Rhea Chakraborty. Krystle played it cleverly and also allowed the focus to remain on Rhea, which helped keep the attention away from her.

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Her position in the game became even stronger after fellow Traitor Shahneel Gill was caught and eliminated by the 'Innocents'. With Krystle becoming the only remaining Traitor, she got the chance to recruit another contestant.