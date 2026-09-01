Theatrical Releases This Week: Jeevan ya Bheema Con, Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Immortal And More Movies To Watch On Friday

As we enter the first week of September, several exciting films are set to be released in theatres this Friday. The lineup includes movies from various genres and languages, featuring titles such as Arshad Warsi's Jeevan ya Bheema Con, Mahaprabhu Jagannath, and Dwidha.

Jeevan ya Bheema Con

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? is a dark comedy that introduces audiences to Arshad Warsi in a double role, playing two contrasting characters - Jeevan and Bheema. Starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjeeda Shaikh, the film is slated to hit the theatres on September 4.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath

It is an animated movie on Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu. It is set in Kaliyug; an evil demon named Aham traps devotees inside a mysterious mercury-made world. Lord Jagannath, along with Balram and Garud, journeys across realms to defeat Aham using divine wisdom and save true faith. The film is finally releasing on September 4.

Immortal

It is a Tamil-language romantic horror drama starring G. V. Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles. Helmed by newcomer Mariyappan Chinna, the film revolves around a man who dreams of getting closer to the woman he loves. However, it turns into a nightmare. The film will release in theatres on September 4.

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Delivery Boy

It is a Tamil-language action film starring Leo Sivakumar alongside Radhika Sarathkumar, Brigida Saga and Kaali Venkat. Helmed by Nani Darla, the film revolves around a food delivery boy who dreams of becoming a police officer. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 4.

Dwidha

It is a Marathi family drama exploring the deep bond between a father and his daughter. Helmed by Nilesh Naik, the film stars Satish Pulekar, Manasi Kulkarni and Renuka Daftardar in pivotal roles. It will release on September 4.

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